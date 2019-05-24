At Uniting we believe vaccination to be the best way to keep our employees and clients safe from COVID-19.
We require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.
At Uniting NSW.ACT, our people are all here for the same reason. We want to inspire people, enliven communities and confront injustice.
We support people of all ages and stages of life to live their best life, particularly the most vulnerable and excluded.
We’re not afraid to stand up and tackle the complex issues that face society and it isn’t always easy. The challenges we face help us grow and evolve as an organisation and, because our people are at the heart of everything we do, we support them to grow, develop and be their best.
As one of the largest not-for-profit service providers in Australia, we offer a diverse range of roles across 30+ services spanning early learning, aged care, family preservation, disability services, and mental health, as well as our corporate services.
Find your next role with Uniting. Together, we can create a better future for the people and communities we serve, and for you.
Uniting values diversity of ability, age, ethnicity, faith, sexual orientation, intersex variation or gender identity and we always welcome everyone, exactly as they are.
Working to inspire people, enliven communities and confront injustice brings its own rewards.
But there’s more.
You’ll have access to a range of exciting initiatives and opportunities.
Just as our customers have different faiths and stories, our people reflect the diversity of the communities we serve.
We have a genuine and deliberate commitment to recognise, appreciate and utilise the talents of all our employees and volunteers.
We promote and support our culturally diverse people, who reflect the clients and communities we serve.
We actively encourage members of the LGBTI community to join our team as their authentic selves.
We are taking a range of actions to increase the workforce participation rate of people with a disability.
We’re deeply committed to working collaboratively and walking respectfully alongside Aboriginal communities.
Racism. It stops with me.
Australian Workplace Equity Awards (HWEI) service provider of the year 2019
Supporting diversity in our workplace.
Australian Workplace Equity Awards (AWEI) Gold Employer of the year 2019
For over 100 years, Uniting has been a driving force for a better, fairer world. Sometimes all it takes is a simple human act to make a world of difference. And that’s at the heart of what we do.
Even a small act can have great impact.
Volunteering can mean a simple act such as sharing a cup of tea and conversation, or it can be a way to use your professional skills to help others.
Meet our leadership team and explore our 100-year history of providing services to the community.
Stay up to date with the latest news about our services, people, causes and campaigns.
In recognition of this certification being awarded, Uniting NSW.ACT has demonstrated a commitment to the Customer Service Institute of Australia's Standard of Professional Practice, Code of Ethics and Constitution.
The Customer Service Institute of Australia (CSIA) has been appointed and has conducted the International Customer Service Standard certification process with Uniting since 2018. This provides the organisation with globally recognised standards as a benchmark and framework to implement ongoing best practice customer service management.
Uniting is committed to timely acknowledgement and action of customer service feedback and complaints, listening and responding to the voices of the clients and communities we serve.
