Therapeutic Caseworker - Family Preservation

This is a permeant full-time (35 hour / week) position and will be based in Parkes (Western NSW)
We are currently seeking an experienced and dedicated Therapeutic Caseworker to join our Family Preservation Casework Team in Orange This role is responsible for providing assessment and intensive case management in line with the Wraparound service model to children, youth and families who are at risk of escalation within the child protection system. Maintaining compliance and professional quality documentation is essential to ensure outcomes for Family Preservation.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families are overrepresented in this program and the child protection system. Appropriate cultural knowledge and understanding is important to deliver effectively in this role. This is a targeted position and applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged.
