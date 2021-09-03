Therapeutic Caseworker - Family Preservation

About the role



This is a permeant full-time (35 hour / week) position and will be based in Parkes (Western NSW)



We are currently seeking an experienced and dedicated Therapeutic Caseworker to join our Family Preservation Casework Team in Orange This role is responsible for providing assessment and intensive case management in line with the Wraparound service model to children, youth and families who are at risk of escalation within the child protection system. Maintaining compliance and professional quality documentation is essential to ensure outcomes for Family Preservation.







Key Responsibilities

Provide casework services based on the philosophy and principals of the Wraparound Model of integrated case management.

Understand the context of child and adolescent development, parenting capacity and family environment factors in which to establish the needs of an individual child or adolescent.

Provide written and verbal reports which are concise, informative and based on analysis of complex evidence.

Develop and maintain specialist participation in case plan delivery from partner organisations included in the service user’s Wraparound team.

Carry out safety and risk assessments utilising the structured decision making (SDM) suite of tools and practice approach

Essential Requirements

Tertiary qualification at diploma level or above in Social Work, Psychology or relevant discipline with a minimum of 3 years casework experience with children, adolescents and families.

Ability to engage with families with high and complex needs and work in partnership with them to achieve their goals using a variety of intervention strategies from a range of theoretical models.

Understanding of child protection issues and an ability to conduct risk and family assessments within a competency based approach.

Understanding of Equal Employment Opportunity, WH&S and a willingness to embrace diversity.

Strong advocate for children, young people and families

Skilled decision maker for children’s best interests underpinned by a demonstrated commitment to hearing the voices of children and young people

Collaborative team player

Excellent communication written and verbal and conflict resolution skills

Ability to work under pressure

Time management and Ability to prioritise task

Committed to compliance - legal, government and policy

Good record keeping

Must hold a current WWCC and Drivers licence and willingness to transport families, children and young people.





Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families are overrepresented in this program and the child protection system. Appropriate cultural knowledge and understanding is important to deliver effectively in this role. This is a targeted position and applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged.

Should you have any questions, please contact Alex Sullivan from Uniting’s Talent Acquisition Team on;

0466 801 937 / asullivan@uniting.org for more information.

Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Checks, Working with Children Checks and Reference Checks