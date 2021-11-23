Intensive Family Preservation Family Caseworker (Aboriginal Targeted)

About the Role

This is fulltime (35 hours/ week) fixed-term opportunity up until December 2022 and will be based in North Parramatta

You will be a strong and compassionate advocate for families, children and young people; building their capacity and strength to have a voice when engaging with various departments and services; Health, Housing, Education, Community and Justice

Through culturally inclusive practice, you will develop culturally appropriate Family Plans and Safety plans in partnership with families and DCJ and identify family goals with a focus on child safety and wellbeing

IFP has a strong working relationship with various Aboriginal and culturally diverse services throughout WS; Marrin Weejali Aboriginal Corporation, Multi-Cultural Community Centres (Cumberland, Auburn, SydWest/ Blacktown). As a case worker you will encourage and assist families to build connections to their community and culture, accessing appropriate support services and organisations

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families are overrepresented in this program and within the child protection system. Appropriate cultural knowledge and understanding is important to deliver effectively in this role.

About the Program

Uniting Intensive Family Preservation Service (IFPS) aims to support families to remain together in a safe and healthy way. We work hard to support vulnerable families, from diverse cultures, Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal, who are at risk of further escalation in the child protection system. We recognise the existing strength and resilience within families and build upon these, in efforts to keep families together.

About You

Applicants from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply, you are welcome at Uniting

Demonstrated experience working effectively with and the ability to engage Aboriginal peoples and multicultural communities

Has lived experience and/or knowledge of issues pertaining to the Stolen Generation and transgenerational trauma

Ideally you will have a degree in Social Work, Social Welfare, Psychology or related discipline. Otherwise you will have a Diploma in Community Services, Diploma in Community Services- Case Management or a Certificate 4 in Community Services

you will have a Diploma in Community Services, Diploma in Community Services- Case Management or a Certificate 4 in Community Services However if you have lived and/ or work experience with vulnerable and diverse communities and a willingness to commence a pathway to obtaining relevant qualifications, we want to hear from you. We provide a program that will assist you in developing the necessary skills and knowledge, required for this role

if you have lived and/ or work experience with vulnerable and diverse communities and a willingness to commence a pathway to obtaining relevant qualifications, we want to hear from you. We provide a program that will assist you in developing the necessary skills and knowledge, required for this role Excellent communication written and verbal skills and time management skills

Be part of an On-Call roster

Current NSW Working with Children’s Check and Current Driver’s License

The successful applicant/s will be required to provide appropriate evidence of identity as an Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person

Should you have any questions, please contact Alex Sullivan from Uniting’s Talent Acquisition Team on;

0466 801 937 / asullivan@uniting.org for more information.

Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Checks, Working with Children Checks and Reference Checks.

At Uniting we believe vaccination to be the best way to keep our employees and clients safe from COVID-19. We require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

Applications close: 11:55pm Monday 21st February 2022