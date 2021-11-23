Intensive Family Preservation Family Caseworker (Aboriginal Targeted)

About the Role
This is fulltime (35 hours/ week) fixed-term opportunity up until December 2022 and will be based in North Parramatta
You will be a strong and compassionate advocate for families, children and young people; building their capacity and strength to have a voice when engaging with various departments and services; Health, Housing, Education, Community and Justice
Through culturally inclusive practice, you will develop culturally appropriate Family Plans and Safety plans in partnership with families and DCJ and identify family goals with a focus on child safety and wellbeing
IFP has a strong working relationship with various Aboriginal and culturally diverse services throughout WS; Marrin Weejali Aboriginal Corporation, Multi-Cultural Community Centres (Cumberland, Auburn, SydWest/ Blacktown). As a case worker you will encourage and assist families to build connections to their community and culture, accessing appropriate support services and organisations
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families are overrepresented in this program and within the child protection system. Appropriate cultural knowledge and understanding is important to deliver effectively in this role.
About the Program
Uniting Intensive Family Preservation Service (IFPS) aims to support families to remain together in a safe and healthy way. We work hard to support vulnerable families, from diverse cultures, Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal, who are at risk of further escalation in the child protection system. We recognise the existing strength and resilience within families and build upon these, in efforts to keep families together.
About You
The successful applicant/s will be required to provide appropriate evidence of identity as an Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person
Should you have any questions, please contact Alex Sullivan from Uniting’s Talent Acquisition Team on;
0466 801 937 / asullivan@uniting.org for more information.
Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Checks, Working with Children Checks and Reference Checks.
At Uniting we believe vaccination to be the best way to keep our employees and clients safe from COVID-19. We require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.
Applications close: 11:55pm Monday 21st February 2022
