Family Engagement Consultant (Family Finder - Permanency Support Program)

About the role

This is a permanent full-time position supporting both the Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie PSP teams. Flexibility to be based at either location

This role is responsible for identifying and engaging with both a Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal child or young person’s network, with the goal of supporting the development of a sustainable network for life of caring and significant people in their life

This role is a specialist position making a significant contribution to the casework team in regards to permanency planning, leading the implementation of the integrated approach for Family Finding model and coordinating aftercare light touch across the region

About Uniting’s Permanency Support Program

The Permanency Support Program (PSP) aims to give every Aboriginal child/young person a loving home, whether that be with parents, family, extended family or through guardianship or quality long term care

We provide culturally supported placement options for Aboriginal children and young people 0-18 years of age

PSP also provides a ‘light touch’ Aftercare service for Aboriginal young people 18-25 years who have left foster care and for the next 4 years will collaborate with Uniting’s Extended Care Pilot program team to provide holistic support to young people using the Advantage Thinking approach

About you

Relevant tertiary qualification (Diploma minimum) in the social sciences or equivalent sector experience

Strong advocate for children, young people and families

Skilled decision maker for children’s best interests underpinned by a demonstrated commitment to hearing the voices of children and young people

Excellent communication and conflict resolution skills

Ability to negotiate cultural complexities of people from differing Aboriginal lands

Proven ability to build effective networks to support children

In depth knowledge and understanding of family finding principles

Collaborative team player

Committed to compliance - legal, government and policy

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families are over represented in this program and the child protection system as a whole. Appropriate cultural knowledge and understanding is important to deliver effectively in this role. This is a targeted position and applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged.

Benefits and culture

Working to inspire people, enliven communities and confront injustice brings its own rewards, but there’s more

Welcoming you exactly as you are

If you’re an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person, you’ll be welcome at Uniting

· Work you’ll be proud of

Join a collective of Aboriginal employees knows as the Ngumba-Dal Network

Attend regular Aboriginal Staff Gatherings and Yarning Circles

Help implement our Reconciliation Action Plan

You’ll have access to a range of support and opportunities including -

Salary-packaging options



Wellbeing programs



Learning and development opportunities



Diverse and inclusive workplace



Flexible working arrangements



Regular supervision, support and team meetings

For more information about what it’s like to be one of the 273 Uniting employees who identify as Aboriginal click here -

Contact Alex Sullivan asullivan@uniting.org / 0466801937 should you have any questions.

