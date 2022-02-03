Person, Furniture, Chair, School

Family Engagement Consultant (Family Finder - Permanency Support Program)

  • 497989
  • Aboriginal Identified/Targeted Positions
  • Youth and Families - Community Development and Engagement
  • Youth and Families - Practice, Quality and Support
  • Full time permanent

About the role

This is a permanent full-time position supporting both the Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie PSP teams. Flexibility to be based at either location

  • This role is responsible for identifying and engaging with both a Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal child or young person’s network, with the goal of supporting the development of a sustainable network for life of caring and significant people in their life
  • This role is a specialist position making a significant contribution to the casework team in regards to permanency planning, leading the implementation of the integrated approach for Family Finding model and coordinating aftercare light touch across the region
  • For more details refer to the attached job description  PSP Family Engagement Consultant PD_FINAL.docx

 

About Uniting’s Permanency Support Program

  • The Permanency Support Program (PSP) aims to give every Aboriginal child/young person a loving home, whether that be with parents, family, extended family or through guardianship or quality long term care
  • We provide culturally supported placement options for Aboriginal children and young people 0-18 years of age
  • PSP also provides a ‘light touch’ Aftercare service for Aboriginal young people 18-25 years who have left foster care and for the next 4 years will collaborate with Uniting’s Extended Care Pilot program team to provide holistic support to young people using the Advantage Thinking approach

 

About you

  • Relevant tertiary qualification (Diploma minimum) in the social sciences or equivalent sector experience
  • Strong advocate for children, young people and families
  • Skilled decision maker for children’s best interests underpinned by a demonstrated commitment to hearing the voices of children and young people
  • Excellent communication and conflict resolution skills
  • Ability to negotiate cultural complexities of people from differing Aboriginal lands
  • Proven ability to build effective networks to support children
  • In depth knowledge and understanding of family finding principles
  • Collaborative team player
  • Committed to compliance - legal, government and policy

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families are over represented in this program and the child protection system as a whole.  Appropriate cultural knowledge and understanding is important to deliver effectively in this role.  This is a targeted position and applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged.  

 

Benefits and culture

Working to inspire people, enliven communities and confront injustice brings its own rewards, but there’s more

  • Welcoming you exactly as you are
  • If you’re an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person, you’ll be welcome at Uniting

·         Work you’ll be proud of

  • Join a collective of Aboriginal employees knows as the Ngumba-Dal Network
  • Attend regular Aboriginal Staff Gatherings and Yarning Circles
  • Help implement our Reconciliation Action Plan
  • You’ll have access to a range of support and opportunities including -
    • Salary-packaging options
    • Wellbeing programs 
    • Learning and development opportunities 
    • Diverse and inclusive workplace
    • Flexible working arrangements
    • Regular supervision, support and team meetings

 

For more information about what it’s like to be one of the 273 Uniting employees who identify as Aboriginal click here -

https://www.uniting.org/community-impact/aboriginal-inclusion 

 

If the idea of working for a progressive not-for-profit organisation excites you, then click APPLY now to get your application started! Contact Alex Sullivan asullivan@uniting.org / 0466801937 should you have any questions. 

Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks which may include a National Police, reference and Working with Children checks.

Closing date: 11:55pm Thursday 17th February, 2022

At Uniting we believe vaccination to be the best way to keep our employees and clients safe from COVID-19.  We require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

 

Apply Here

Not You?

You'll now be directed to a page to complete your application.