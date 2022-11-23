Aboriginal Playgroup Facilitator

About the Opportunity

This is a permanent part-time opportunity working 28 hours/ week and is located in Dubbo



We are currently seeking a supportive and adaptable Aboriginal Play Group Facilitator to join our Aboriginal Families Together Program in Dubbo. This role is responsible for the provision of Early Childhood education and support to families and children attending Uniting (Aboriginal) Supported Playgroups; to improve outcomes for Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children. Work closely with the local Aboriginal Community to develop and facilitate referral pathways for Aboriginal families.

As a Play Group Facilitator your role will be to provide supported play with children as well as with children and their parents. Working alongside our Aboriginal Family Worker, you will provide therapeutic play opportunities and educational programs, while supporting and role modelling for parents and children at our purpose-built family playroom.

This role requires motivated, sensitive, and nurturing professionals who are passionate to work collaboratively within our team and to develop safe relationships that supports children and their parents. Experience working with children that have experienced trauma is desirable but not essential.

What you need to succeed:

This is an identified position for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People All applicants must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander decent. Aboriginality is a genuine qualification authorised under Section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination ACT 1977

Qualification in Early Childhood and/or demonstrated relevant work experience with families, or equivalent and relevant to the field of work

Must hold a current WWCC and First Aid Certificate

Knowledge of child protection and mandatory reporting

Demonstrated experience in working with children (0-6) who are displaying challenging behaviours (desirable)

Some experience and/or training in using play as a therapeutic and educational tool with children is preferred, with a passion to build your skills in this area.

Ability to communicate effectively with colleagues, families and community members

Work you’ll be proud of

Join a collective of Aboriginal employees knows as the Ngumba-Dal Network

Attend regular Aboriginal Staff Gatherings and Yarning Circles

Help implement our Reconciliation Action Plan

You’ll have access to a range of support and opportunities including -

Salary-packaging options



Wellbeing programs



Learning and development opportunities



Diverse and inclusive workplace



Flexible working arrangements



Regular supervision, support and team meetings

For more information about what it’s like to be one of the 351 Uniting employees who identify as Aboriginal click here -

https://www.uniting.org/community-impact/aboriginal-inclusion

Should you have any questions, please contact Alex Sullivan from Uniting's Talent Acquisition Team at asullivan@uniting.org / 0466801937

Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Checks, Working with Children Checks and Reference Checks.

Closing date: 11:55pm Sunday 11th December