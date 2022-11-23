Aboriginal Playgroup Facilitator

About the Opportunity
This is a permanent part-time opportunity working 28 hours/ week and is located in Dubbo
We are currently seeking a supportive and adaptable Aboriginal Play Group Facilitator to join our Aboriginal Families Together Program in Dubbo. This role is responsible for the provision of Early Childhood education and support to families and children attending Uniting (Aboriginal) Supported Playgroups; to improve outcomes for Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children. Work closely with the local Aboriginal Community to develop and facilitate referral pathways for Aboriginal families.
As a Play Group Facilitator your role will be to provide supported play with children as well as with children and their parents. Working alongside our Aboriginal Family Worker, you will provide therapeutic play opportunities and educational programs, while supporting and role modelling for parents and children at our purpose-built family playroom.
This role requires motivated, sensitive, and nurturing professionals who are passionate to work collaboratively within our team and to develop safe relationships that supports children and their parents. Experience working with children that have experienced trauma is desirable but not essential.
What you need to succeed:
Work you’ll be proud of
For more information about what it’s like to be one of the 351 Uniting employees who identify as Aboriginal click here -
https://www.uniting.org/community-impact/aboriginal-inclusion
Should you have any questions, please contact Alex Sullivan from Uniting's Talent Acquisition Team at asullivan@uniting.org / 0466801937
Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Checks, Working with Children Checks and Reference Checks.
Closing date: 11:55pm Sunday 11th December
