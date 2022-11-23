Blonde, Female, Person, Woman, Girl, Sleeve, Clothing, Face, Long Sleeve, Smile

 

Aboriginal Playgroup Facilitator

  • 500878
  • Early Learning - Educator
  • Early Learning - Practice, Quality and Support
  • Youth and Families - Casework
  • Part time permanent

About the Opportunity

This is a permanent part-time opportunity working 28 hours/ week and is located in Dubbo 


We are currently seeking a supportive and adaptable Aboriginal Play Group Facilitator to join our Aboriginal Families Together Program in Dubbo. This role is responsible for the provision of Early Childhood education and support to families and children attending Uniting (Aboriginal) Supported Playgroups; to improve outcomes for Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children. Work closely with the local Aboriginal Community to develop and facilitate referral pathways for Aboriginal families.  

As a Play Group Facilitator your role will be to provide supported play with children as well as with children and their parents.  Working alongside our Aboriginal Family Worker, you will provide therapeutic play opportunities and educational programs, while supporting and role modelling for parents and children at our purpose-built family playroom.

This role requires motivated, sensitive, and nurturing professionals who are passionate to work collaboratively within our team and to develop safe relationships that supports children and their parents. Experience working with children that have experienced trauma is desirable but not essential.

 

What you need to succeed:

  • This is an identified position for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People All applicants must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander decent. Aboriginality is a genuine qualification authorised under Section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination ACT 1977
  • Qualification in Early Childhood and/or demonstrated relevant work experience with families, or equivalent and relevant to the field of work
  • Must hold a current WWCC and First Aid Certificate
  • Knowledge of child protection and mandatory reporting
  • Demonstrated experience in working with children (0-6) who are displaying challenging behaviours (desirable)
  • Some experience and/or training in using play as a therapeutic and educational tool with children is preferred, with a passion to build your skills in this area. 
  • Ability to communicate effectively with colleagues, families and community members

  Work you’ll be proud of

  • Join a collective of Aboriginal employees knows as the Ngumba-Dal Network
  • Attend regular Aboriginal Staff Gatherings and Yarning Circles
  • Help implement our Reconciliation Action Plan
  • You’ll have access to a range of support and opportunities including -
    • Salary-packaging options
    • Wellbeing programs 
    • Learning and development opportunities 
    • Diverse and inclusive workplace
    • Flexible working arrangements
    • Regular supervision, support and team meetings

 

For more information about what it’s like to be one of the 351 Uniting employees who identify as Aboriginal click here -

https://www.uniting.org/community-impact/aboriginal-inclusion

Should you have any questions, please contact Alex Sullivan from Uniting's Talent Acquisition Team at asullivan@uniting.org / 0466801937  

Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Checks, Working with Children Checks and Reference Checks.

 Closing date: 11:55pm Sunday 11th December

 

