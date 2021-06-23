Aboriginal Employment Specialist

At Uniting, we believe in taking real steps to make the world a better place. We work to inspire people, enliven communities and confront injustice.

Our services are in the areas of aged care, disability, child and family, community services, and chaplaincy and we get involved in social justice and advocacy issues that impact the people we serve. As an organisation we celebrate diversity and welcome all people regardless of lifestyle choices, culture, faith, sexual orientation or gender identity.

We are one of the largest not-for-profit community service providers in NSW and the ACT, with a history of providing services to the community for more than 100 years. We have more than 550 services, with over 9,000 staff working as far north as Tweed Heads, as far west as Broken Hill, and as far south as the ACT.

People are at the heart of everything we do at Uniting. Our work with Aboriginal peoples and their communities is particularly important as we strive to create better outcomes for Australia’s First Peoples and a future that is self-determined and self-governed.

About the role

Aboriginal identified role

Parramatta location

Full-time role for three years

The role is within the People and Culture team and will work closely with our Aboriginal Strategy and Engagement Unit supporting the attraction, development and retention of over 300 Uniting’s Aboriginal employees.

About You

You’ll be Aboriginal and have the following:

Passionate about making a difference through creating employment and career opportunities for Aboriginal peoples

Sound understanding of key issues impacting Aboriginal people and communities especially in the areas of employment and career progression

Qualifications or experience in Human Resources or a related field

Experience in developing and nurturing pipelines for the attraction and employment of Aboriginal peoples.

Proven track record in developing and delivering Aboriginal strategies, projects and programs in line with agreed timeframes.

Exceptional communication skills with the ability to provide sound advice to multiple stakeholders on Aboriginal workforce related initiatives.

Demonstrated experience in identifying, partnering and developing key stakeholder relationship to deliver outcomes.

For more information about what it’s like to be one of over 300 employees within Uniting who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander click here: https://www.uniting.org/community-impact/aboriginal-inclusion

For more information about the role or Uniting call Gavin Mate on 0449 149 214 or email at gmate@uniting.org