Aboriginal Employment Specialist

At Uniting, we believe in taking real steps to make the world a better place. We work to inspire people, enliven communities and confront injustice.
Our services are in the areas of aged care, disability, child and family, community services, and chaplaincy and we get involved in social justice and advocacy issues that impact the people we serve. As an organisation we celebrate diversity and welcome all people regardless of lifestyle choices, culture, faith, sexual orientation or gender identity.
We are one of the largest not-for-profit community service providers in NSW and the ACT, with a history of providing services to the community for more than 100 years. We have more than 550 services, with over 9,000 staff working as far north as Tweed Heads, as far west as Broken Hill, and as far south as the ACT.
People are at the heart of everything we do at Uniting. Our work with Aboriginal peoples and their communities is particularly important as we strive to create better outcomes for Australia’s First Peoples and a future that is self-determined and self-governed.
About the role
The role is within the People and Culture team and will work closely with our Aboriginal Strategy and Engagement Unit supporting the attraction, development and retention of over 300 Uniting’s Aboriginal employees.
About You
You’ll be Aboriginal and have the following:
For more information about what it’s like to be one of over 300 employees within Uniting who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander click here: https://www.uniting.org/community-impact/aboriginal-inclusion
For more information about the role or Uniting call Gavin Mate on 0449 149 214 or email at gmate@uniting.org
You'll now be directed to a page to complete your application.
This website uses cookies.
We use cookies to personalise content such as job recommendations, and to analyse our traffic. You consent to our cookies if you click "I Accept". If you click on "I Do Not Accept", then we will not use persistent cookies and you may have a deteriorated user experience. You can change your settings by clicking on the "Account Settings" link on the top right of the device.
Before you go! Please feel free to provide your details and we'll make sure to keep you informed with the latest jobs and news from Uniting NSW.ACT.
Thank you