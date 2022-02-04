Aboriginal Coordinator, Ngurambang PSP – Family Preservation
497970
Aboriginal Identified/Targeted Positions
Youth and Families - Coordinator
Full time closed period contract
About the Role
This is a full-time 12-month Leadership opportunity and will be based in Dubbo
This role is responsible for contributing to the development of the strategy of the Directorate, in addition to organising the planning, budgeting and reporting of activities within the Ngurambang Permanency Support Program Family Preservation (PSP-FP) team. Ngurambang PSP-FP is an intensive in-home support program for families to prevent placement in Out of Home Care for children aged 0-17 years.
Key Responsibilities:
- Lead and manage the operation of the program with culturally respective practice and responsibility so that they meet funding requirements, ethical and professional standards, as well as community and stakeholder expectations
- Ensure high quality services are provided incorporating contemporary approaches to practice and integrating appropriate Aboriginal cultural perspectives
- Provide culturally respective clinical supervision to caseworkers on a monthly basis or more frequently as required
- Manage all intake and referral responsibilities including allocation of referrals to caseworkers
- Maintain and monitor relationships with local Department of Communities and Justice offices to ensure PSP FP are able to achieve the best possible outcomes for families
- Work with your supervisor to implement quality assurance systems to maintain the integrity of the PSP FP practice models including Homebuilders and the Domestic Violence Practice Framework and evidence-based parent education programs.
- Provide efficient and effective management of the teams under your responsibility ensuring HR, financial, compliance, practice and governance systems and processes are in place and achieve expected outcomes
- Develop and maintain data collection systems to meet the program’s requirements
- Manage delivery of specific projects as required within the Business Plans.
- Provide on call support to on call staff by phone and in person on a 24 hour/7 days per week roster basis
About You
- Identifies as an Aboriginal person and able to provide appropriate evidence of Aboriginal identity that satisfies the accepted definition of an Aboriginal person
- Degree in Social Work or relevant social sciences field or other relevant tertiary qualifications
- Leadership skills of supervision of staff
- Program planning and accountability of outcomes
- Links with the local Aboriginal community
- The ability to engage make and maintain new and existing connections to Aboriginal community
- Knowledge and understanding of significant Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dates for celebration and memorial
- Knowledge of government policies and practices and the ongoing impact of colonisation on Aboriginal people and community
- Knowledge of Aboriginal community structures
- Knowledge and/or willingness to learn of Aboriginal organisations and services in local area
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Innovative ideas to problem solve
- Excellent organisational and time management skills
- Commitment to children remaining with their own families provided they are safe
- The ability to assess risk and safety plan in relation to child protection concerns
- The ability to engage families in crisis and work in partnership with them to develop and implement goals.
- Ability to work as part of a team and flexibility in working hours
For more information about what it’s like to be one of the 273 Uniting employees who identify as Aboriginal click here -https://www.uniting.org/community-impact/aboriginal-inclusion
Should you have any questions, please contact Alex Sullivan from Uniting's Talent Acquisition Team at asullivan@uniting.org / 0466801937
Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Checks, Working with Children Checks and Reference Checks.
Applications close: 11:55pm Monday 21st February 2022
At Uniting we believe vaccination to be the best way to keep our employees and clients safe from COVID-19. We require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.