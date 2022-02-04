Aboriginal Coordinator, Ngurambang PSP – Family Preservation

About the Role





This is a full-time 12-month Leadership opportunity and will be based in Dubbo

This role is responsible for contributing to the development of the strategy of the Directorate, in addition to organising the planning, budgeting and reporting of activities within the Ngurambang Permanency Support Program Family Preservation (PSP-FP) team. Ngurambang PSP-FP is an intensive in-home support program for families to prevent placement in Out of Home Care for children aged 0-17 years.





Key Responsibilities:

Lead and manage the operation of the program with culturally respective practice and responsibility so that they meet funding requirements, ethical and professional standards, as well as community and stakeholder expectations

Ensure high quality services are provided incorporating contemporary approaches to practice and integrating appropriate Aboriginal cultural perspectives

Provide culturally respective clinical supervision to caseworkers on a monthly basis or more frequently as required

Manage all intake and referral responsibilities including allocation of referrals to caseworkers

Maintain and monitor relationships with local Department of Communities and Justice offices to ensure PSP FP are able to achieve the best possible outcomes for families

Work with your supervisor to implement quality assurance systems to maintain the integrity of the PSP FP practice models including Homebuilders and the Domestic Violence Practice Framework and evidence-based parent education programs.

Provide efficient and effective management of the teams under your responsibility ensuring HR, financial, compliance, practice and governance systems and processes are in place and achieve expected outcomes

Develop and maintain data collection systems to meet the program’s requirements

Manage delivery of specific projects as required within the Business Plans.

Provide on call support to on call staff by phone and in person on a 24 hour/7 days per week roster basis



About You

Identifies as an Aboriginal person and able to provide appropriate evidence of Aboriginal identity that satisfies the accepted definition of an Aboriginal person

Degree in Social Work or relevant social sciences field or other relevant tertiary qualifications

Leadership skills of supervision of staff

Program planning and accountability of outcomes

Links with the local Aboriginal community

The ability to engage make and maintain new and existing connections to Aboriginal community

Knowledge and understanding of significant Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dates for celebration and memorial

Knowledge of government policies and practices and the ongoing impact of colonisation on Aboriginal people and community

Knowledge of Aboriginal community structures

Knowledge and/or willingness to learn of Aboriginal organisations and services in local area

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Innovative ideas to problem solve

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Knowledge of Aboriginal community structures and cultural protocols

Knowledge and/or willingness to learn of Aboriginal organisations and services in local area

Excellent organisational, written and verbal communication skills

Commitment to children remaining with their own families provided they are safe

The ability to assess risk and safety plan in relation to child protection concerns

The ability to engage families in crisis and work in partnership with them to develop and implement goals.

Ability to work as part of a team and flexibility in working hours

For more information about what it’s like to be one of the 273 Uniting employees who identify as Aboriginal click here -https://www.uniting.org/community-impact/aboriginal-inclusion

Should you have any questions, please contact Alex Sullivan from Uniting's Talent Acquisition Team at asullivan@uniting.org / 0466801937

Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Checks, Working with Children Checks and Reference Checks.

Applications close: 11:55pm Monday 21st February 2022

At Uniting we believe vaccination to be the best way to keep our employees and clients safe from COVID-19. We require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.