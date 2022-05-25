Aboriginal Community Engagement Manager

About the Role:
As an integral member of the Aboriginal Strategy & Engagement Unit, you will be responsible for contributing to the development of community engagement strategies for Uniting Directorates, leaders and employees. In addition you will contribute to planning, budgeting and reporting activities within the Aboriginal Strategy & Engagement Unit as resource development, stakeholder relationships and Aboriginal capability is achieved.
For more information about the role – please click on PD ASEU Community Engagement Manager.docx
About You
For further information about the role, please reach out to Gavin Mate on gmate@uniting.org or 0449 149 214
Applications Close: Friday, 17 June 2022
