Aboriginal Community Engagement Manager

About the Role:

As an integral member of the Aboriginal Strategy & Engagement Unit, you will be responsible for contributing to the development of community engagement strategies for Uniting Directorates, leaders and employees. In addition you will contribute to planning, budgeting and reporting activities within the Aboriginal Strategy & Engagement Unit as resource development, stakeholder relationships and Aboriginal capability is achieved.

For more information about the role – please click on PD ASEU Community Engagement Manager.docx

About You

Relevant tertiary/educations qualifications in Community Development, Governance and Leadership development or Community Services equivalent

At least 5 years experience in your area of expertise

Work well under pressure with sound communication, engagement, networking and negotiation skills

Strong Aboriginal capability, project management skills and sound financial management, computer literacy and report writing skills

Demonstrated experience maintaining accurate and appropriate records, report writing translating in Aboriginal ways of working and ability to source information, collate and analyse information

For further information about the role, please reach out to Gavin Mate on gmate@uniting.org or 0449 149 214

Applications Close: Friday, 17 June 2022