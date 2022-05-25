Person, Furniture, Chair, School

Aboriginal Community Engagement Manager

  • 498799
  • Aboriginal Identified/Targeted Positions
  • Advocacy
  • Full time permanent

About the Role:

As an integral member of the Aboriginal Strategy & Engagement Unit, you will be responsible for contributing to the development of community engagement strategies for Uniting Directorates, leaders and employees. In addition you will contribute to planning, budgeting and reporting activities within the Aboriginal Strategy & Engagement Unit as  resource development, stakeholder relationships and Aboriginal capability is achieved.  

For more information about the role – please click onDownload File PD ASEU Community Engagement Manager.docx

About You

  • Relevant tertiary/educations qualifications in Community Development, Governance and Leadership development or Community Services equivalent
  • At least 5 years experience in your area of expertise
  • Work well under pressure with sound communication, engagement, networking and negotiation skills
  • Strong Aboriginal capability, project management skills and sound financial management, computer literacy and report writing skills
  • Demonstrated experience maintaining accurate and appropriate records, report writing translating in Aboriginal ways of working and ability to source information, collate and analyse information

 

For further information about the role, please reach out to Gavin Mate on gmate@uniting.org or 0449 149 214

Applications Close: Friday, 17 June 2022

 

