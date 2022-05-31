Aboriginal Caseworker - Goodradigbee / Uniting Permenancy Support Program

About the role

This is a permanent full-time (35 hours / week) position based in North Parramatta

As a Case Worker in PSP your responsibilities include but are not limited to, working in a proactive case management framework where you will be working in partnership with external Stakeholders whilst maintaining collaborative and professional relationship with carers, children and young people.

This role requires holistic coordination of all aspects of children and young people in care. Maintaining compliance and professional quality documentation is essential to ensure outcomes for permanency and restoration when an Aboriginal child or young person enters Uniting’s care.





Caseworker PSP Goodradigbee

We inspire Aboriginal peoples. We enliven Aboriginal communities. We confront injustices impacting Aboriginal peoples and communities

We do this by being compassionate, respectful, imaginative and bold

Be part of a passionate and collaborative team advocating for Aboriginal children, young people, carers and families

About Uniting’s Permanency Support Program

The Permanency Support Program (PSP) aims to give every Aboriginal child/young person a loving home, whether that be with parents, family, extended family or through guardianship or quality long-term care

We provide culturally supported placement options for Aboriginal children and young people 0-18 years of age

PSP also provides a ‘light touch’ Aftercare service for Aboriginal young people 18-25 years who have left foster care and for the next 4 years will collaborate with Uniting’s Extended Care Pilot program team to provide holistic support to young people using the Advantage Thinking approach.

About you

This is an identified position for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People All applicants must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander decent. Aboriginality is a genuine qualification authorised under Section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination ACT 1977

Provide evidence of Aboriginal identity, and be able to demonstrate ability to work effectively with Aboriginal peoples and communities

Strong advocate for children, young people and families

Skilled decision maker for children’s best interests underpinned by a demonstrated commitment to hearing the voices of children and young people

Collaborative team player

Excellent communication written and verbal and conflict resolution skills

Ability to negotiate cultural complexities of people from differing Aboriginal lands

Ability to work under pressure

Time management and Ability to prioritise task

Committed to compliance - legal, government and policy

Good record keeping

Benefits and culture

Working to inspire people, enliven communities and confront injustice brings its own rewards, but there’s more

Welcoming you exactly as you are

If you’re an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person, you’ll be welcome at Uniting

· Work you’ll be proud of

Join a collective of Aboriginal employees knows as the Ngumba-Dal Network

Attend regular Aboriginal Staff Gatherings and Yarning Circles

Help implement our Reconciliation Action Plan

You’ll have access to a range of support and opportunities including -

Salary-packaging options



Wellbeing programs



Learning and development opportunities



Diverse and inclusive workplace



Flexible working arrangements



Regular supervision, support and team meetings

For more information about what it’s like to be one of the 273 Uniting employees who identify as Aboriginal click here -

https://www.uniting.org/community-impact/aboriginal-inclusion

Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Checks, Working with Children Checks and Reference Checks.

Closing date: 11:55pm Wednesday 15th June