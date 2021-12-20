Aboriginal Caseworker - Family Preservation (Aboriginal Identified)

About the Opportunity
This is a full-time permanent position working 35 hours/ week based in Dubbo
We are currently seeking an experienced and dedicated Aboriginal Caseworker to join our “Family Preservation Program” in our Dubbo team.
This role is responsible for providing long term, culturally responsive case work to vulnerable families with children aged 0 to 9 years living in the Dubbo region.
As a Case Worker your role will be to evaluate referrals, coordinate and implement therapeutic family support groups and provide individual and group support to parents and children. This role requires a passionate and sensitive professional to work collaboratively within our team to build parenting and family capacity. You need to have a sound understanding of child protection, assessment skills, strong communication and the ability to build positive working relationships. You will be working with families to ensure their homes are safe, supportive and nurturing.
Family Preservation is a voluntary, targeted program for families experiencing challenges that impact on their ability to care for their children. Brighter Futures provide families with support and services to help address the struggles they are facing, and recognise that supporting families before a crisis improves family resilience, promotes healthy child development, and reduces harm to children.
Key Responsibilities
Essential Requirements
For more information about what it’s like to be one of the 273 Uniting employees who identify as Aboriginal click here -https://www.uniting.org/community-impact/aboriginal-inclusion
Should you have any questions, please contact Alex Sullivan from Uniting's Talent Acquisition Team at asullivan@uniting.org / 0466801937
Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Checks, Working with Children Checks and Reference Checks.
At Uniting we believe vaccination to be the best way to keep our employees and clients safe from COVID-19. We require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.
