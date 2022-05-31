Person, Furniture, Chair, School

Aboriginal Casework Support Worker - Goodradigbee PSP

  • 499146
  • Aboriginal Identified/Targeted Positions
  • Youth and Families - Casework
  • Youth and Families - Community Development and Engagement
  • Full time permanent

About the role

This is a permanent full-time (35 hours / week) position based in North Parramatta

The role of Aboriginal Casework Support Worker is responsible for assisting the casework team with some aspects of case management to achieve permanency outcomes when an Aboriginal child or young person enters Uniting’s care. This role is a recognized pathway and development opportunity to a full Caseworker role

 

About Uniting’s Permanency Support Program

  • The Permanency Support Program (PSP) aims to give every Aboriginal child/young person a loving home, whether that be with parents, family, extended family or through guardianship or quality long-term care
  • We provide culturally supported placement options for Aboriginal children and young people 0-18 years of age
  • PSP also provides a ‘light touch’ Aftercare service for Aboriginal young people 18-25 years who have left foster care and for the next 4 years will collaborate with Uniting’s Extended Care Pilot program team to provide holistic support to young people using the Advantage Thinking approach

 

About you

  • This is an identified position for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People All applicants must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander decent. Aboriginality is a genuine qualification authorised under Section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination ACT 1977
  • Provide evidence of Aboriginal identity, and be able to demonstrate ability to work effectively with Aboriginal peoples and communities
  • Strong advocate for children, young people and families
  • Collaborative team player
  • Excellent communication skills – verbal and written
  • Ability to negotiate cultural complexities of people from differing Aboriginal lands
  • Committed to compliance – legal, government and policy
  • Technology savvy
  • Flexible
  • Committed to continuous improvement
  • Hold a current NSW WWCC and Driver Licence

 

Benefits and culture

Working to inspire people, enliven communities and confront injustice brings its own rewards, but there’s more

  • Welcoming you exactly as you are
  • If you’re an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person, you’ll be welcome at Uniting

·       Work you’ll be proud of

  • Join a collective of Aboriginal employees knows as the Ngumba-Dal Network
  • Attend regular Aboriginal Staff Gatherings and Yarning Circles
  • Help implement our Reconciliation Action Plan
  • You’ll have access to a range of support and opportunities including -
    • Salary-packaging options
    • Wellbeing programs 
    • Learning and development opportunities 
    • Diverse and inclusive workplace
    • Flexible working arrangements
    • Regular supervision, support and team meetings

 

For more information about what it’s like to be one of the 273 Uniting employees who identify as Aboriginal click here -

https://www.uniting.org/community-impact/aboriginal-inclusion 

Please contact Alex Sullivan from Uniting if you have any questions or might like more information; 0466801937 / asullivan@uniting.org 

Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Checks, Working with Children Checks and Reference Checks.

 Closing date: 11:55pm Wednesday 15th June

 

