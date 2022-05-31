Aboriginal Casework Support Worker - Goodradigbee PSP

About the role
This is a permanent full-time (35 hours / week) position based in North Parramatta
The role of Aboriginal Casework Support Worker is responsible for assisting the casework team with some aspects of case management to achieve permanency outcomes when an Aboriginal child or young person enters Uniting’s care. This role is a recognized pathway and development opportunity to a full Caseworker role
About Uniting’s Permanency Support Program
About you
Benefits and culture
Working to inspire people, enliven communities and confront injustice brings its own rewards, but there’s more
· Work you’ll be proud of
For more information about what it’s like to be one of the 273 Uniting employees who identify as Aboriginal click here -
https://www.uniting.org/community-impact/aboriginal-inclusion
Please contact Alex Sullivan from Uniting if you have any questions or might like more information; 0466801937 / asullivan@uniting.org
Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Checks, Working with Children Checks and Reference Checks.
Closing date: 11:55pm Wednesday 15th June
You'll now be directed to a page to complete your application.
This website uses cookies.
We use cookies to personalise content such as job recommendations, and to analyse our traffic. You consent to our cookies if you click "I Accept". If you click on "I Do Not Accept", then we will not use persistent cookies and you may have a deteriorated user experience. You can change your settings by clicking on the "Account Settings" link on the top right of the device.
Before you go! Please feel free to provide your details and we'll make sure to keep you informed with the latest jobs and news from Uniting NSW.ACT.
Thank you