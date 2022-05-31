Aboriginal Casework Support Worker - Goodradigbee PSP

About the role

This is a permanent full-time (35 hours / week) position based in North Parramatta

The role of Aboriginal Casework Support Worker is responsible for assisting the casework team with some aspects of case management to achieve permanency outcomes when an Aboriginal child or young person enters Uniting’s care. This role is a recognized pathway and development opportunity to a full Caseworker role

About Uniting’s Permanency Support Program

The Permanency Support Program (PSP) aims to give every Aboriginal child/young person a loving home, whether that be with parents, family, extended family or through guardianship or quality long-term care

We provide culturally supported placement options for Aboriginal children and young people 0-18 years of age

PSP also provides a ‘light touch’ Aftercare service for Aboriginal young people 18-25 years who have left foster care and for the next 4 years will collaborate with Uniting’s Extended Care Pilot program team to provide holistic support to young people using the Advantage Thinking approach

About you

This is an identified position for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People All applicants must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander decent. Aboriginality is a genuine qualification authorised under Section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination ACT 1977

Provide evidence of Aboriginal identity, and be able to demonstrate ability to work effectively with Aboriginal peoples and communities

Strong advocate for children, young people and families

Collaborative team player

Excellent communication skills – verbal and written

Ability to negotiate cultural complexities of people from differing Aboriginal lands

Committed to compliance – legal, government and policy

Technology savvy

Flexible

Committed to continuous improvement

Hold a current NSW WWCC and Driver Licence

Benefits and culture

Working to inspire people, enliven communities and confront injustice brings its own rewards, but there’s more

Welcoming you exactly as you are

If you’re an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person, you’ll be welcome at Uniting

· Work you’ll be proud of

Join a collective of Aboriginal employees knows as the Ngumba-Dal Network

Attend regular Aboriginal Staff Gatherings and Yarning Circles

Help implement our Reconciliation Action Plan

You’ll have access to a range of support and opportunities including -

Salary-packaging options



Wellbeing programs



Learning and development opportunities



Diverse and inclusive workplace



Flexible working arrangements



Regular supervision, support and team meetings

For more information about what it’s like to be one of the 273 Uniting employees who identify as Aboriginal click here -

https://www.uniting.org/community-impact/aboriginal-inclusion

Please contact Alex Sullivan from Uniting if you have any questions or might like more information; 0466801937 / asullivan@uniting.org

Employment with Uniting is subject to satisfactory background checks, which include National Police Checks, Working with Children Checks and Reference Checks.

Closing date: 11:55pm Wednesday 15th June