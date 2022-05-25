About the Role:

Uniting are deeply committed to reconciliation with First Nations people and communities. We aim to make Uniting a culturally safe and welcoming workplace for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, as well as enhancing the opportunities and capability of our existing employees.

This role will form part of the Aboriginal Strategy & Engagement Team and will work closely with the Aboriginal Cultural Governance Circle, Ngumbadal staff network and Uniting Learning and Development. Partnering with the broader business streams to identify Aboriginal capability, designing agreed ways of learning deep cultural, community and contemporary knowledge needed to assure cultural safety in our people, practice and places at Uniting.

For more information about the role – please click on the Aboriginal Capability Manager_PD2022.docx

About You

Relevant tertiary education/qualifications in Education & Training, Human Resources, Capability and Capacity building, or Community Services equivalent

At least 5 years experience in your area of expertise

Aboriginality and demonstrated Aboriginal capability to build respectful relationships and maintain successful engagement with Aboriginal people, families communities and employees

Track record in developing and implementing complex cultural and systems change programs

Demonstrated ability to co-design, formulate, test, and implement learning and development solutions

Project management skills

For further information about the role, please reach out to Gavin Mate on gmate@uniting.org or 0449 149 214

Applications Close: Friday, 17 June