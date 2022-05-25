About the Role:
Uniting are deeply committed to reconciliation with First Nations people and communities. We aim to make Uniting a culturally safe and welcoming workplace for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, as well as enhancing the opportunities and capability of our existing employees.
This role will form part of the Aboriginal Strategy & Engagement Team and will work closely with the Aboriginal Cultural Governance Circle, Ngumbadal staff network and Uniting Learning and Development. Partnering with the broader business streams to identify Aboriginal capability, designing agreed ways of learning deep cultural, community and contemporary knowledge needed to assure cultural safety in our people, practice and places at Uniting.
For more information about the role – please click on the Aboriginal Capability Manager_PD2022.docx
About You
For further information about the role, please reach out to Gavin Mate on gmate@uniting.org or 0449 149 214
Applications Close: Friday, 17 June
You'll now be directed to a page to complete your application.
This website uses cookies.
We use cookies to personalise content such as job recommendations, and to analyse our traffic. You consent to our cookies if you click "I Accept". If you click on "I Do Not Accept", then we will not use persistent cookies and you may have a deteriorated user experience. You can change your settings by clicking on the "Account Settings" link on the top right of the device.
Before you go! Please feel free to provide your details and we'll make sure to keep you informed with the latest jobs and news from Uniting NSW.ACT.
Thank you